Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 5,858 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.99, for a total value of C$122,978.75.

Christos Balaskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4739437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

