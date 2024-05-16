Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.
Track Group Price Performance
Shares of TRCK opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Track Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
Track Group Company Profile
