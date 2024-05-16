Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.

Track Group Price Performance

Shares of TRCK opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Track Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.