NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 12,034 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NVA opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

