NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 12,034 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20.
NVA opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
