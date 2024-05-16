Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director Buys $104,295.00 in Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.