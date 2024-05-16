CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE IGR opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.62.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

