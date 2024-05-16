Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $132,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.8 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

