Dayforce (DAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Dayforce to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Dayforce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Dayforce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dayforce stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $75.53.
In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
