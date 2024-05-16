Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $275,375.80 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
