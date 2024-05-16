Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 13,575 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total transaction of C$148,239.00.

Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

TSE DPM opened at C$10.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

