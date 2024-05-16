Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 13,575 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.92, for a total transaction of C$148,239.00.

Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE DPM opened at C$10.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

