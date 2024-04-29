NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 3%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 265,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 916,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

NextNav Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In related news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 29,208 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $123,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 583,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,160 and sold 76,002 shares worth $321,398. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

