WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 121,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 400,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 123.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 22.8% in the first quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,545.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

