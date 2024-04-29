Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 30,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 444,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

