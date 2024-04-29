Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.15

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.15 and last traded at C$53.89, with a volume of 369472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a market cap of C$69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.