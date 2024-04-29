Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.44 and last traded at $118.37. Approximately 1,582,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,735,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

