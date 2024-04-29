Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

VTEB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $49.88. 1,651,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,134. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

