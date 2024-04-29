Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

