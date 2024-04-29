Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 247.9% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $217.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $235.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

