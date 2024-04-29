Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $165.80 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

