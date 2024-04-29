Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $295.27 million and $49.87 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,345,859,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,351,759,034.8344. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99855042 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $47,685,008.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

