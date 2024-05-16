Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $544,000 Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Vipshop by 32,313.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,214 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $19,473,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 3,969,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

