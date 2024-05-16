Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $64.79.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
