Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.

OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

