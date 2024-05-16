10,571 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 270,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a PE ratio of -78.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.