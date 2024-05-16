EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 127.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 503,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,418. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

