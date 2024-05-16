iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Apexium Financial LP’s 8th Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.59. 1,034,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.