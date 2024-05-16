Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Declares $8.80 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 8.80 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMCB remained flat at $1,050.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 123. The firm has a market cap of $778.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $992.93 and its 200 day moving average is $985.99. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $932.00 and a 1-year high of $1,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $30.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.