Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,012. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

