Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 154,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,675. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

