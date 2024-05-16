Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 261,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.34.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
