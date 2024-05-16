Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 261,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

