Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 899 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 307,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.