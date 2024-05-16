Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 420,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

