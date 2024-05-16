Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOGN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Logansport Financial has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

