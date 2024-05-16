Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Down 3.2 %

CRH stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,641. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.