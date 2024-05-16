Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.
CRH Stock Down 3.2 %
CRH stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,641. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.