Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,580. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

