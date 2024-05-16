Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $16,200,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. 4,961,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,201. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.