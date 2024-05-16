Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 405,440.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 396,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,954,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Performance

DESP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 944,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,666. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $828.39 million, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DESP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.