Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,286. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

