Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in New Gold were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,882 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 577,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,193,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGD

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.