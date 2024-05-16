Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 3,644 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in JD.com were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,131,000 after acquiring an additional 613,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 695,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,747,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.