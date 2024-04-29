Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Trimmed by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.08. 7,566,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,400,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $29,738,667. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

