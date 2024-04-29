First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 962,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. 456,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.