Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $318.00 Price Target at HSBC

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $323.00 to $318.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a reduce rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.96.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.73. 3,099,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,245. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

