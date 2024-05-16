Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 114.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $29.18 on Thursday, hitting $2,900.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,311. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,044.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,814.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,115.24.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

