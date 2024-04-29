DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Achieves $189.37 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $189.37 million and $7.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,093.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00732470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00132484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00196606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00102940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,978,581,199 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.