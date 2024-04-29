Philcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $246.17 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $246.17 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)

Philcoin Token Trading

