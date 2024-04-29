Foundation Mastercard Sells 114,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,767,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,761,653,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.11 on Monday, reaching $457.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $426.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.61.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

