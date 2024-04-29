Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Complete Solaria Stock Up 65.1 %
NASDAQ CSLR traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,869. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Complete Solaria
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.