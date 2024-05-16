Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMCI. Truist Financial cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $368.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 361,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,693 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $8,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

