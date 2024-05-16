InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

