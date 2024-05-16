Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

