Oppenheimer Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $250.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.19.

Shares of MNDY opened at $220.72 on Thursday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in monday.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

